"The World of WATER" Exhibition Opens at Cornell Art Museum This Friday
Exhibition Features Artistic Interpretation of Water, Touching on the Environment, Conservation and SustainabilityDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has announced a new immersive exhibition at the Cornell Art Museum: "The World of WATER." The showcase, which features 18 South Florida artists, explores an artistic interpretation of mankind’s connection to water, touching on the environment, conservation and sustainability. Features include:
-A total of 40 pieces featuring textural elements in mixed media sculpture, installations, glass, digital and film photography, oil and watercolor paintings.
-Sound Design by Miami’s David Rosenthal, founder of Desire Media Productions, invites guests to linger and hear the sound of water in an immersive experience.
The exhibition was curated by the DDA’s Cultural Arts Director, Marusca Gatto, in collaboration with Debby Coles-Dobay of Art Moves PB. It is free and open to the public. Learn more here: https://www.downtowndelraybeach.com/events/world-water-exhibition-opens-cornell-art-museum.
WHEN: “The World of WATER” Exhibition opens Friday, April 7, 2023 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, during Delray Beach’s ‘First Friday Art Walk’ event. It will be on view through Sunday, June 25, 2023.
WHERE: Cornell Art Museum, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444
COST: Free
DETAILS: The DDA team is responsible for curating exhibitions, programs and events for the Cornell Art Museum and all other Old School Square campus facilities. Besides “The World of WATER,” current happenings and showcases at the Cornell Art Museum include the Surfing Florida Exhibition (through June 25, 2023), which highlights all of Florida’s rich surfing history through rare archive photographs, historic surfboards and curated local artwork.
For a full list of events, visit https://downtowndelraybeach.com/listings/cornell-art-museum or contact the Cornell Art Museum at 561-654-2220. The DDA can be reached at 561-243-1077.
About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)
The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/.
Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare
About Cornell Art Museum
The Cornell Art Museum is the original Delray Elementary School building built in 1913. The City of Delray Beach bought the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The school building was named after George and Harriet Cornell in 1990 and renovated in 2017 with the support of Margaret L. Blume. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/listings/cornell-art-museum.
