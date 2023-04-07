Park in the Woods Park Receives 50 new Trees Thanks to Community Volunteers and Atmos Energy

More than 50 community volunteers assisted with this tree planting. Seven different types of trees were planted at this 26.2 acre park including Bur oak, Cedar elm, Chinquapin oak, Desert Willow, Eastern redbud, Pecan, and Texas red oak. Atmos Energy is committed to enhancing Dallas' neighborhood parks and trails.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Trees Foundation partnered with Atmos Energy to safely plant a total of 50, 30-gallon trees at Park in the Woods Park to combat Dallas' urban heat island, contribute to its overall tree canopy, and provide healthy, safe and green outdoor spaces for North Texas residents.

The trees were planted by more than 50 community volunteers, staff, and foresters from Texas Trees Foundation, Dallas Park and Recreation and Atmos Energy as part of the Branching Out Program.

"This partnership is another illustration of our commitment to improving the quality of life in the communities we call home," said Oric Walker, Atmos Energy Vice President of Public Affairs. "We are proud to partner with Texas Trees Foundation to enhance our neighborhood parks and trails, and we remind everyone to dial 8-1-1 before starting any digging project, no matter how large or small. Calling 811 is free, it's safe and it's required by law."

Seven different types of trees were planted at this 26.2 acre park including Bur oak, Cedar elm, Chinquapin oak, Desert Willow, Eastern redbud, Pecan, and Texas red oak.

"The Texas Trees Foundation is proud to be working alongside Atmos Energy to combat Dallas' urban heat island through the expansion of our public green spaces," said Janette Monear, Texas Trees Foundation CEO/President. "The 50 newly planted trees will preserve Dallas' urban forest and provide an outdoor sanctuary for North Texas residents to experience the joy nature can provide.”

Texas Trees Foundation's Urban Heat Island Management Study found that Dallas is heating up faster than every city in the country except for Phoenix.

The Branching Out program began in 2018 to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting, Dallas Park and Recreation, Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intention to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

Trees cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shade and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings.