Construction scheduled to begin next week on I-94 near Beach

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, April 10, on Interstate 94 near Beach.



The project includes reconstruction of the westbound lanes from the Montana state line to the Camel Hump Dam.



Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction while crossovers and connection ramps are built. Then traffic will be head-to-head on the eastbound lanes for the duration of the project.



The speed limit will be reduced, and minimum delays are expected. Flaggers will be present at times to assist traffic through the work zone.



The project is expected to be completed this fall.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

