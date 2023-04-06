Rebate Grants Program has been Reopened with Millions in Additional Funding Available

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is accepting additional applications for the Rebate Grants program. This first-come, first-served grant program provides funding to help reduce NO x emissions from on-road, heavy-duty diesel vehicles and select diesel non-road equipment in nonattainment areas and affected counties in Texas.

Projects eligible for the Rebate Grants program include the:

Replacement or repower of on-road heavy-duty diesel vehicles and select diesel non-road equipment with newer, cleaner models.

Purchase and installation of equipment that supplies electric power to on-road heavy-duty diesel vehicles or diesel equipment to replace power normally supplied by a diesel propulsion engine or another onboard internal combustion engine (e.g., auxiliary power unit, refrigeration trailer).

Purchase or lease of select new on-road heavy-duty vehicles without the requirement to dispose of an old vehicle.

Applicants who are eligible for replacement, repower, and new purchase projects may also be eligible to request additional funding for the installation of refueling infrastructure to support the alternatively fueled vehicles or pieces of equipment in their application. This includes vehicles or equipment powered by natural gas, propane, hydrogen, or electricity.

Detailed eligibility requirements and instructions for how to apply for a Rebate Grant. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis

Information about other vehicle grant programs at TCEQ can be found at www.terpgrants.org , by calling 800-919-TERP (8377), or by email to TERP@tceq.texas.gov.

