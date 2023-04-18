MillerKnoll Selects Amplifi and Precisely for Product Information Management Strategy and Implementation

The furniture manufacturer's implementation of Precisely EnterWorks set to elevate eCommerce experience and configurable product offerings
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplifi, a leading strategy and information management consultancy headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is excited to announce its collaboration with MillerKnoll—a collective of office furniture, equipment, and home furnishings brands—for product information management (PIM) strategy design and implementation.
"MillerKnoll's focus on customer experience, design, and sustainability makes digital commerce and product configurability ideal areas to target as we begin our partnership," said Eric Gilboe, EnterWorks Practice Director at Amplifi. "Together, we'll collaborate to deliver a seamless experience for B2B and retail customers by providing consistent product information across platforms such as Design Within Reach whose PIM implementation will also support initiatives like product bundling and customizing products based on configuration rules."The project's initial phase entails MillerKnoll's PIM discovery, as well as creating a comprehensive design document and implementing the foundational data model, workflow, and integration components for the organization's Precisely EnterWorks PIM platform. Future plans involve contract and vendor portal initiatives.
"At MillerKnoll, we believe in the power of design to drive positive change and shape a better world. Our data ecosystem must embody that vision," said Andy Bowerman, Vice President of Data Transformation & Analytics at MillerKnoll. "We're delighted to partner with Amplifi, benefiting from their extensive experience with Precisely EnterWorks and their ability to design a data program that fosters positive change for our business, brands, and customer experience."
“We’re proud that our partnership with Amplifi means we can support customers like MillerKnoll to compete and thrive in today’s digital economy,” said Jim McGonagle, SVP, Channel & Partner Sales at Precisely. “Precisely EnterWorks helps provide the confidence needed to adapt quickly, scale easily, and keep pace with a dynamic business landscape.”
Discover more about Amplifi's data services utilized by MillerKnoll at www.goamplifi.com.
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset…THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its global offices.
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable and beautiful future for all.
About Precisely
Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.
