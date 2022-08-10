Nebraska Furniture Mart Selects Amplifi and Precisely for End-to-End Product Data Initiative
NFM can now streamline product customization to enhance end-user experienceDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplifi, a leading global data management consultancy, and Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, announced that Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM) will deploy their joint capabilities to support a new end-to-end product data initiative.
NFM, a leading home furnishing retailer, is experiencing rapid growth. However, much of their order management system is built with legacy technologies. The company was looking for a solution that would enable them to streamline product information and updates.
"When NFM recognized that their legacy, homegrown systems were siloed, they could no longer scale their growing business. But they also knew that, when it comes to modernization, success takes the right strategic partners and the right technology," said Alison Tran, Area Vice President at Amplifi. "We've had the pleasure of supporting NFM at each stage of their data transformation, providing a wide range of services to address the people, processes, technology, and strategy required for a successful initiative."
To help drive NFM’s data modernization, they have engaged Amplifi’s recently launched Data Services offering, which encompasses Data Quality, Governance and Migration Services. The Data Quality service profiles a company's data (i.e., identifies its current state by gauging its completeness, consistency, clarity and accuracy), then cleanses it for better integration with data management platforms. Amplifi leads companies along every stage of the data management process, from strategy and design to platform selection, solution implementation, and ongoing support.
As part of the offering, NFM will use Precisely EnterWorks, an enterprise-grade Product Information Management (PIM) solution. PIM is designed to provide a modern Master Data Management (MDM) framework that eliminates inconsistencies in product data that is stored in siloed, legacy systems. With PIM, NFM will now have an automated online system that can support feature-driven product information to effectively sell customized products online.
For example, if a customer places a customized furniture order online, they will experience easy-to-use drop-down menus with correct option preferences for features like size, color, fabric, arm choices, pillow, wood options, and more. Likewise, pricing will be automatically updated as customers select various customization options.
"Amplifi's expertise and the world-class Precisely EnterWorks solution are exactly what we need to help us achieve our data modernization initiative,” explained Ryan Blumkin, Executive Vice President at NFM. “Our team is excited about the potential that the PIM solution will provide to help us to centralize our product data, eliminate redundancies, and increase productivity.”
“We’re thrilled to work alongside NFM to help them compete and thrive in support of their business goals,” said Jim McGonagle, SVP, Channel & Partner Sales at Precisely. “NFM’s customers ultimately benefit from the modernization of their services, and will have superior online shopping experiences that delight.”
About NFM
Nebraska Furniture Mart, as originally named, was founded by Rose Blumkin in 1937 in the basement of her husband’s pawn shop in Omaha, Nebraska. In 1983, investor Warren Buffett purchased a majority interest in NFM and made it part of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. Today, NFM is one of the nation’s largest home furnishings retailers, selling furniture, flooring, appliances and electronics. NFM currently has locations in Omaha, Nebraska, Des Moines, Iowa, Kansas City, Kansas and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas with a planned fifth location in Cedar Park, Texas a suburb of Austin. For more information on NFM, visit www.nfm.com.
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world’s leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset…THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its global offices.
About Precisely
Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.
