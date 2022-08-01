Amplifi promotes Mike Evans, Chris Colyar and Stuart Squires to key leadership roles
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplifi, the leading strategy and information management consultancy headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is proud to announce three key appointments to our global leadership team.
Firstly, we’re delighted to announce that Mike Evans, formerly CTO for Europe, has been promoted to Chief Innovation Officer (CInO) for our global consultancy.
“There’s no company in the world that offers every service in the entire data value chain. Our mission is to provide all those services and be the leader in each field.” said Leigh Wells, Chief Growth Officer at Amplifi.
“The enterprise data space continues to change every day and get more complex. If we’re going to continue to be the best data consultancy on the planet, we need to stay on the cutting edge of what’s possible. Mike’s appointment is a great opportunity for us to invest in the future – for us, for our partners and, most importantly, for our customers.”
Following Mike’s promotion, Chris Colyar, currently Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for North America, is promoted to the role of global CTO.
Chris will continue the work he’s done in North America on a global scale, leading our overarching technology practice to ensure we continue to stay at the forefront of data management best practices. Chris will also work with our global team and strategic technology partners to continue the development of extensions and accelerators that mean we deliver successful implementations and rapid and scalable ROI for our customers.
“Chris is an Amplifier through and through. Every day he displays the characteristics that make our culture so successful,” said Scott Spear, Chairman & Chief Commercial Officer at Amplifi.
“With Chris expanding his expertise globally, our team has a leader in place who sees both the business and commercial benefits of data management technology and can translate them into real, tangible results for our customers.”
Finally, we’re delighted to announce that Stuart Squires has been promoted to SVP, Strategy & Consulting Services to head our global strategy consulting practice. We have long recognized and served the demand in the market for data strategy consulting and Stuart’s appointment will ensure we can continue to establish and evolve best-in-breed processes and frameworks for our customers.
“Stuart is one of the most passionate people on the planet when it comes to data.” said Corey Mellick, CEO at Amplifi.
“I’m so excited to make this announcement as it truly galvanizes our data strategy capability on a global scale. Stuart and his team of consultants make up an incredible talent pool of knowledge and hands-on experience with some of the world’s leading brands. This isn’t just data strategy on paper; this is strategy that can be acted on to deliver positive, measurable business results for our customers.”
Congratulations to all three well-deserving Amplifiers on their promotions.
Watch this space for more news as Amplifi continues its journey to becoming the best data consultancy on the planet.
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world’s leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset… their data. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design, and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its global offices.
Tracy R A Zettinig
