SABESP – Material Fact - Hiring IFC for studies on Sabesp's privatization

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions CVM Resolution nº 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the ratification of the unenforceability of the bidding process for hiring specialized technical services to provide support and consultancy to the State in carrying out studies on Sabesp's Privatization was published in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo.
In this regard, the contract with International Finance Corporation – IFC is expected to be signed on April 10, 2023. IFC is an agency linked to the World Bank, which will act as the advisor in this process.
Sabesp will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.
