First of its Kind, Novel and Musical Hybrid Has Been Brought to Life by Johnny Cassidy

Authentic Stories, a brand focused on mental-health-related content for teens, is announcing the release of its self-published fantasy book for young readers.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, U.S., April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Authentic Stories, a brand focused on mental-health-related content for teens, is announcing the release of its self-published fantasy book for young readers titled "The Consequences of Victoria Grey: The Amulet Conspiracy." The middle-grade fantasy book debuted on March 27th, 2023, and is available for purchase online through Amazon and the Authentic Stories website.
"The Consequences of Victoria Grey" is a dystopian superhero fantasy themed around mental health. This is the first book release by Authentic Stories that is in tandem with a musical. Authentic Stories aims for this to be the first novel in a planned fantasy series. A QR code for the musical score, written by Hahee Huh with lyrics by Cassidy, is hidden inside of the book, allowing readers to be swept up in both the literature and the music of the story.
"Writing the musical and book in tandem really benefited the story in ways I never expected," stated the recently graduated author, Johnny. "But a timeless story really can withstand all mediums. It was the best challenge I ever had."
"The Consequences of Victoria Grey" is an adventurous story that will appeal to fans of Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist and Lois Lowry's "The Giver," as well as more politically correct fans of J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter." The plot of the story follows the protagonist Victoria Grey, who learns the hard way that every superpower has its consequences. In a world fully committed to logical solutions, Victoria struggles to believe emotions still matter. When the public finds out that she is using magic amulets rather than her superpowers alone, Victoria suddenly loses her title of 'organic superhero.' She comes face-to-face with the emotions she's been suppressing and realizes that her biggest enemy isn't the people around her—it's her own mindset.
With a story of the future, music of the past, and modern lyrics, “The Consequences of Victoria Grey” is a musical that captures the betrayals people experience within themselves. From past trauma, family, or even societal pressures, it can seem harder than ever to be a hero. But what is it that makes a hero? Authentic Stories plans to present this book at the Hollywood Fringe Summer of 2023 and make it available for schools to purchase in September 2023.
Founded by Johnny Cassidy, Authentic Stories is a musical company that makes affordable musicals and books for high schools to license. The company relies on simple storylines and catchy music to create positive impacts on audiences and readers. Authentic Stories believes that with conversations about mental health, anxiety illness can become more manageable. Fans of Authentic Stories can also check out “Authenticity: The Musical,” another musical show written by the company that explores mental health in young people.
