California College Student Creates AI Detector to Prevent Academic Plagiarism

Michael Golden, a 19-year-old student at Moorpark College in Moorpark, California, has created a revolutionary AI detector to prevent academic plagiarism.
Although I was impressed by the capabilities of the technology, I realized that its use in an educational context could cause issues with academic integrity.”
— Michael Golden
MOORPARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Golden, a 19-year-old college student at Moorpark College in Moorpark, California, has created a revolutionary AI detector to prevent academic plagiarism. The AI detector, called IntegrityAI, is an online tool that has been programmed to identify any potential AI plagiarism within written content. Users can use this tool by inputting text for the detector to determine if the content was written by a human or AI. By recognizing patterns and comparing the likelihood of each word in a text, IntegrityAI uses a color-coded system that highlights the most generic and unique parts of a text with different colors. The most generic (or likely to be written by AI) content will be highlighted in red, the second-most generic will be highlighted in orange, the second-most unique highlighted in green, and the most unique (or human-written) content will be highlighted in blue. In other words, an AI-generated text will have only red and orange, while a human text will have more green and blue highlights.
"I was inspired to create the IntegrityAI program when I became aware of students using ChatGPT to do their assignments. Although I was impressed by the capabilities of the technology, I realized that its use in an educational context could cause issues with academic integrity. After this realization, I went out of my way to create a tool that could help prevent the misuse of AI in academic settings," stated Michael Golden, creator of IntegrityAI. "My education at Moorpark has been very beneficial in the process of creating this. While my computer science courses were helpful in creating this tool, it was mostly my experience in my general education classes, such as English and philosophy, that actually led to its development. In these courses, I gained a deeper understanding of critical thinking and learned the importance of keeping an open mind. This led me to realize that with the advancement of AI, it would be pretty easy to neglect critical thinking and these important subjects. I believe it's more important than ever for humans to continue developing these skills."
Michael Golden is currently majoring in Computer Science at Moorpark College. He is in his fourth semester working towards his bachelor's degree. As a recipient of the California promise grant, Golden is committed to making sure that this technology, as well as future versions of it, are free for all California Community Colleges. After receiving the tremendous support of having his tuition covered for the past two years, he is grateful for the opportunity to give back to his community.
Founded in 2023, IntegrityAI is a new online tool that is designed to help students and professors detect AI-generated text by analyzing and identifying patterns. Interested users can currently test a beta version of the tool on the online platform, as well as sign up for a waitlist to receive early access to the full product.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.