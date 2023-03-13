CELEBRITY VEGAN CHEF REINA TEAMS UP WITH MAMA GO’S TO BRING VEGAN FILIPINO FOOD TO SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
The partnership will offer an easy way for travelers to eat vegan,
"I have had an incredible time partnering with Lady Luck Gourmet to honor our culture, while offering a menu of Filipino favorites with a vegan spin”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, U.S., March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filipina American chef and restaurateur Reina Montenegro has announced an inaugural community partnership with women-owned small family business Mama Go’s Filipino Cuisine.
— Reina Montenegro
As part of the partnership launching this month, Montenegro will bring her vegan Filipino comfort food to travelers passing by the San Francisco International Airport. The partnership will offer an easy way for travelers to eat vegan, while on the go including 'Chef Reina' Filipino favorites such as their famous Vegan Lumpia Shanghai, Lechon Kawali, Tocino, Sisig, and Kare Kare, as well as their Leche Flan for those craving something sweet.
Created by Lady Luck Gourmet, Mama Go’s founders are members of a famous Filipino bakery chain and have been in the Filipino restaurant business for over 50 years and in the airport restaurant business for over 20 years. In 2020, it opened its newest location in the beautiful Harvey Milk Terminal 1 of the San Francisco International Airport to share a taste of Filipino cuisine and culture. It is one of the highest rated restaurants at SFO Airport with solid 4.5-star rating on Yelp and over 220 reviews, was featured by The Points Guy as one of “10 Airport Restaurants In The World So Good You Won’t Want To Leave The Terminal” and most recently, in a Matador Network article, Food Network’s Chopped judge Maneet Chauhan shared as her go-to airport meal. The partnership is part of a new community initiative spearheaded by Lady Luck Gourmet that will soon welcome other local businesses with the aim to support and uplift the community.
"I have had an incredible time partnering with Lady Luck Gourmet to honor our culture, while offering a menu of Filipino favorites with a vegan spin," said Montenegro. “When I opened ‘Chef Reina’ in 2021, I always hoped to bring my dishes nationwide and this partnership brings us a little bit closer to reaching a global community. I am honored to be their inaugural partner!”
Montenegro started her restaurant career as a personal chef and caterer in 2012. Her catering business eventually led to a restaurant opening and she soon operated 3 popular Filipino vegan restaurants in the Bay Area; Nick’s Kitchen, Nick’s On Grand, and Nick’s On Mission.
Today, in line with her plant-based diet and cruelty-free lifestyle, she operates ’Chef Reina’ as an online ordering food concept, and as a brick-and-mortar storefront in Brisbane, CA.
For more information on Chef Reina’s menu and Mama Go’s Filipino Cuisine, please visit www.chefreina.com and www.mamagos.com.
About Chef Reina
Chef Reina is an online and brick-and-mortar storefront offering a menu of Filipino classics with a
vegan spin by Filipina American chef and restaurateur Reina Montenegro.
Reina Montenegro
Chef Reina
info@chefreina.com
