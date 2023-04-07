FW: News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

302 has been re-opened.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 302 in the area of Twin City Lanes Berlin is down to one lane due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.