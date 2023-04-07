FW: News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,583 in the last 365 days.
302 has been re-opened.
US Route 302 in the area of Twin City Lanes Berlin is down to one lane due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.