Contemporary lifestyle brand Armen Living to launch 400 new designs with a This is Living Outdoor Grdren Party
Armen Living will host a special “This is Living - Outdoor Garden Party” from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm in their High Point Showroom, Space H-721.
Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings.
Armen Living's Mareike 4 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set in Aluminum and Rope combines aluminum, weather resistant upholstery and beautiful textured rope to create the perfect outdoor seating experience.
Bring the comforts of your living room outdoors with the Koda 4 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set in Aluminum with Grey Cushions.
The expansion of Armen Living's newest collection for April 2023, adds even more categories for the entire home.
“Celebrating bold individuality, a vibrant youthfulness, and expert craftsmanship each piece we design conveys this self-expression with a modern interpretation of classic retro looks,” shared Kevin Kevonian, President, of Armen Living, “plus our collections offer exquisite attention to detail, sumptuous fabrics, and functional versatility.”
Armen Living’s 4,000-square-foot showroom is located within International Market Center’s IHFC Building, 7th floor, Hamilton Wing, Space H-721 (201 E Commerce Ave, High Point, NC). With collections that include a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room in the home, and with styles for bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces.
Market attendees are invited to experience Armen Living during High Point Market (April 22-26) and on Sunday, April 23, 2023, they present a special “This is Living - Outdoor Garden Party” from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm in Space H-721. This event will be hosted by Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors, who feature their furniture in her luxury interior design projects. RSVP on Eventbrite.
Lee Honigsfeld, VP of Sales, at Armen Living commented, “We are excited to kick off market with a fun outdoor garden party and have developed a variety of market specials and sales opportunities to delight our customers. With hundreds of new styles and thousands of in-stock and ready-to-ship products, buyers are sure to discover new trends and find exactly what they are looking for at an affordable price.”
Honigsfeld added that their company’s first quarter has continued at “an upward expansion” and that they saw record numbers of attendees at January’s Las Vegas Market where they launched 100 new designs.
Overseeing newly promoted National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson, Honigsfeld works closely to ensure Armen Living’s 20 outside sales reps deliver the best in customer care, whether they are creating custom programs or onboarding new partner inquiries. The sales teams also works in tandem alongside their knowledgeable and friendly customer service department to support a wide range of trade accounts, such as designers, architects, retailers, and hospitality clients from all across the country.
Honigsfeld attributes one of Armen Living’s biggest growth factors for prospective and current customers directly correlated with their container division. Whether clients are buying truckloads out of their Valencia, CA distribution center or ordering full containers that ship direct from the factory, Armen Living delivers the highest quality standards in both product design and development for residential, hospitality, and private/white label manufacturing.
Honigsfeld commented, “A testament to our 40-year history is how we lead the industry with innovative designs and custom manufacturing. With design capabilities that continue to set us apart from others brands our hard-working and talented product development team creates 70% of our line with one-of-a-kind and original designs, that you simply won’t find anywhere else.”
Armen Living’s product marketing team added, “We can’t wait to see our design and trade customers again at the High Point Market and to debut our newest contemporary collections. With the expansion of our line into even more categories for 2023, we are excited to see our customers' reaction and to hear how the new designs resonate with our design community.”
Join Armen Living on Sunday, April 23, 2023 for “This is Living - Outdoor Garden Party” 11:00 am - 1:00 pm in Space H-721. Hosted by Wendy Glaister
About Armen Living
Continuing our legendary 40-year company history, Armen Living is the Quintessential Modern-day Furniture Designer and Manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a uniquely modern and fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics.
Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. With a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylishly modern designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won’t find anywhere else.
Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Providing unsurpassed and unparalleled attention to detail their fully integrated supply chain solution from product designs, to the drawing board, and the manufacturing process and distribution is beyond compare. With flexibility and speed, Armen Living’s production meets demands throughout the USA and extends to worldwide markets, exceeding their client's expectations at every level of interaction.
About High Point Market
The High Point Market Authority, www.highpointmarket.org, is the official sponsor and organizer of High Point Market in High Point, N.C. Featuring an extensive selection of exhibitors spanning every category, style, and price point, and attracting tens of thousands of visitors from more than 100 countries twice each year, High Point Market is the driving force of the home furnishings industry. Find the High Point Market anywhere online, and follow on social media using the hashtag #hpmkt.
