Seed Group partners with no-code platform Quixy to simplify enterprise solution-building in the UAE and Middle East

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has announced a strategic partnership with India-based No-Code Low-Code platform Quixy with an aim to simplify enterprise solution-building in the UAE and the Middle East.
The Hyderabad headquartered start-up uses an innovative no-code, low-code approach to help businesses build solutions and applications up to 10 times faster without writing any code. The organization has, over time, assisted many businesses to become more agile in the current changing environment, enhanced workflow efficiency with faster time to market and lower development costs, magnify innovation, and embraced IT and business user partnership.
As a strategic partner, Seed Group will work with Quixy to reach the right audience, access top decision-makers in the government and the private sector, and contribute to strengthening the technological innovation landscape in Dubai.
Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, “This is an important association in many ways. This strategic partnership will allow Quixy to bring its innovative, no-code, low-code platform to businesses in the region. It will also help empower the corporate landscape by making online services easy and seamless. The services of Quixy are designed to streamline processes and workflows, making organizations more efficient and effective. We are looking forward to the potential of this collaboration and the benefits it will bring our customers.”
Speaking about Quixy’s vision for the market and the strategic partnership to enable it, Mr. Gautam Nimmagadda, Founder & CEO, Quixy, said, “Over the last two decades, the Middle East has been leapfrogging the rest of the world by becoming the new hotbed for innovation and modern technology, with Dubai at the core of this revolution. Quixy’s market research shows that the forward-thinking leadership in the region will drive a truly digital business ecosystem, and we at Quixy aim to play a key role in helping businesses become fully and truly digital. We believe Dubai is an ideal location to lead our next phase of growth. With the robust business experience of Seed Group and their strong history of effectively introducing technology companies to the market, we are certain that they can accelerate Quixy’s establishment and growth in the region.”
Quixy is an industry-agnostic platform, thus enabling any industry to use its technology to digitize any function. Quixy works with over 15 industries that have exploited novel technology to digitize their functions in the nimblest and most cost-efficient way. The company has been noted for its work with private and government companies, assisting them in simplifying their business processes. The platform deploys a simple drag-and-drop design that helps create the software with a visual interface.
Seed Group is a notable force in the Middle East’s technology, healthcare, hospitality, and telecommunications landscapes. Over the past 16 years, it has formed successful strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions to accelerate sustainable market entry and presence within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
About Quixy
Quixy is a revolutionary no-code platform that allows businesses to rapidly build custom applications, automate workflows, and streamline their business processes without the need for traditional coding. It provides a visual development environment where users can create complex applications through a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components. Quixy’s intuitive platform empowers business users to develop and deploy custom applications quickly, reducing the time and cost associated with traditional software development. With its user-friendly interface and powerful capabilities, Quixy transforms how businesses approach software development and process automation.
For more information about Quixy and how it enables digital transformation for its customers, please visit quixy.com.
About Seed Group
For over 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group’s goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region, helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office’s criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.