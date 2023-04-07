TRINEDAY PUBLISHER ANNOUNCES AN OPEN LETTER TO KING CHARLES FROM A “BIRTHDATE SOULMATE”

Open Letter to King Charles III

Earth Rights Visionary Proposes a Way to End Poverty, Homelessness, Hunger and War

WALTERVILLE, OR, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TrineDay Publisher R. A. “Kris” Millegan announces the world-wide launch of “An Open Letter to King Charles on his coronation.” The letter, an Earth Rights Manifesto, was composed by Alanna Hartzok, an Earth Rights Visionary and “birthdate soulmate” of King Charles III. It premiered at TrineDay’s Zoom Roundtable 18 on April 5, 2023, and is available online at the link above. It says, in part:

“As your astrological twin sister [born, as the stars appear, within 10 minutes of each other on November 14, 1948], I write this open letter to you in the hope that you might be moved to engage in a conversation with people from around the world. Together, as King and Commoners, I think that we can find clarity for a way forward, a way to end poverty, homelessness and hunger, to build a world that works for everyone including the animals and plants, indeed for life itself. Through our sincere conversation I am certain right action will follow and we will create a world where justice will keep the peace and thus will we end the scourge and abomination of war once and for all.”

Mr. Millegan began hosting the Roundtables in September 2021. Co-authors Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, the featured speakers of the Roundtables, created a proposal to build World Peace based on JFK’s Peace Speech, with Earth Rights economics as the foundation. The letter to King Charles is its kickoff campaign.

"More and more people are convinced that the only way to a just, prosperous and peaceful future is to share the value of Earth’s resources more fairly," says Ms. Gould.

Mr. Fitzgerald added, "The Earth rights ethic will be realized by using the interregnum from the September 4th death of Queen Elizabeth to the May 6th coronation of King Charles – and the June 10th 60th Anniversary of JFK’s Peace Speech – to promote the economics of peace, culminating with a musical celebration in Ireland, the home of JFK’s Fitzgerald legacy."

“Alanna is an educator, activist and lecturer on economic justice, land rights and commons rent public finance,” Ms. Gould shared. “Her letter is filled with deeply researched knowledge on why the time is right for King Charles to get on the Earth Rights bandwagon. Everyone should watch Alanna’s presentation on sacred rule economics, the video called ROUNDTABLE 16, on the YouTube channel, VALEDICTION VISION.”

Alanna Hartzok, Kris Millegan, Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are available for interviews. Contact: Bruce de Torres at trinedaybruce@gmail.com.

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould have written INVISIBLE HISTORY: Afghanistan’s Untold Story; CROSSING ZERO: The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire; VALEDICTION: Three Nights of Desmond; VALEDICTION: Resurrection, and many other articles and books.

R. A. “Kris” Millegan, son of a former intelligence officer, is the founder of TrineDay Publishing, and a writer, researcher, and musician who has spent over 50 years in what he calls “conspiracy theory land.”

TrineDay is a publishing house that arose in 2002 as a response to the consistent refusal of the corporate press to publish many well-researched and well-written books that challenge official history and tend to rock the boat of America’s corporate culture.