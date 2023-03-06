NEW BOOK, "PISCES MOON," IS SOUP-TO-NUTS, SAYS PUBLISHER

PISCES MOON Douglas Valentine

Adds, “Even My CIA-Dad Might Have Agreed”

WALTERVILLE, OR, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to its publisher, R. A. Kris Millegan of TrineDay, PISCES MOON: The Dark Arts of Empire by Douglas Valentine (coming in May 2023) “tells how the American empire was created by rapacious businessmen backed by a murderous military establishment, media moguls who designed a relentless psychological warfare campaign that glorifies warriors who are programmed to kill on command, and clerics who contrived a religious justification for imperialism, the subordination of women, and the establishment of chattel slavery.”

“My father was in intelligence for 20 years,” he continued. “He blew my mind when he told me in the late 1960s that the Vietnam War was all about drugs, and that ‘they’ were out to opiate my whole generation.”

“PISCES MOON,” Millegan elaborated, “shows how mythmakers, led by CIA drug traffickers after World War Two, destroyed much of Southeast Asia, and how the myth of American greatness has come home to roost and is now manifest as the vainglorious, militant Christian nationalist movement that wishes to establish a right-wing dictatorship.”

“The author, Doug Valentine, argues that the survival of American democracy, and the world, depends upon people being able to distinguish between material evidence and substantiated facts on the one hand, and conspiracy theories, religious beliefs, and supremacist myths on the other.”

Mr. Valentine is available for interviews. Contact Bruce de Torres at trinedaybruce@gmail.com.

Douglas Valentine is the author of six books of historical nonfiction: THE HOTEL TACLOBAN; THE PHOENIX PROGRAM: America’s Use of Terror in Vietnam; THE STRENGTH OF THE WOLF: The Secret History of America’s War on Drugs; THE STRENGTH OF THE PACK: The Personalities, Politics and Espionage Intrigues that Shaped the DEA; THE CIA AS ORGANIZED CRIME: How Illegal Operations Corrupt America and the World; and PISCES MOON: The Dark Arts of Empire (which is also a memoir). He is also the author of a novel (TDY) and a book of poems (A CROW’S DREAM), and he is the editor of the poetry anthology WITH OUR EYES WIDE OPEN: Poems of the New American Century.

TrineDay is a small publishing house that arose as a response to the consistent refusal of the corporate press to publish many interesting, well-researched and well-written books with but one key “defect”: a challenge to official history that would tend to rock the boat of America’s corporate “culture.” TrineDay believes in our Constitution and our common right of Free Speech, and has published around 160 books since 2002.