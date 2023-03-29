PUBLISHER INVITES PUBLIC TO FREE ZOOM EVENT: “FROM THE CRUSADES TO THE DEATH OF JFK, WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?”

Featuring a Message to King Charles on His Coronation (From a “Birthdate Soulmate”)

WALTERVILLE, OR, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TrineDay Publisher R. A. Kris Millegan invites the world to join Roundtable 18, FROM THE CRUSADES TO THE DEATH OF JFK, WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN? A message to King Charles on his coronation, from a “Birthdate Soulmate,” a FREE Zoom Event on April 5, 2023, from 3:00-4:30pm/EST. Reservations are required at Valediction.net/eventlist.

Co-hosts include co-authors Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, and Earth Rights visionaries Alanna Hartzok and Wendell Fitzgerald.

“Alanna will read her letter to King Charles for his May 6th coronation (to be released to the mainstream media),” says Ms. Gould. “Having been born five hours apart on November 14, 1948, they are ‘Birthdate Soulmates,’ a mystical connection of great power we can all access.”

“The letter is packed with deeply researched knowledge on why the time is right for King Charles to get on the Earth Rights bandwagon, the idea that everyone has a right to the planet as a birthright."

“When land and natural resource values – Commons Rent – become the primary source for raising public revenue, and the value of Earth’s resources are shared more fairly,” Ms. Gould explained, “economic justice will be created, which will lead the way to lasting world peace and plenty for all.”

Mr. Fitzgerald added, "There are many successful examples of the Earth rights approach to public finance throughout the world. We are using the interregnum from the September 8, 2022, death of Queen Elizabeth to the May 6, 2023, coronation of King Charles – and the June 10th 60th Anniversary of JFK’s Peace Speech – to promote the economics of peace, culminating, we hope, with a musical celebration in Ireland, the home of the Fitzgerald legacy, which runs ‘from the crusades to the death of JFK,’ as our Roundtable title says.”

Earth Rights economics news stories have recently been in the mainstream media:

Wall Street Journal, 2/14/23, Detroit Aims to Spur New Housing, Boost Property Values With Tax Change

The New Yorker, 2/20/23, How Monopoly Became America’s Cruelest Board Game

PBS, 2/20/23, Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History

Alanna Hartzok, educator, activist and lecturer on economic justice, land rights, and commons rent public finance, is also the author of THE EARTH BELONGS TO EVERYONE. The FREE pdf is available here. Her presentation on the long history of the Earth Rights ethic, SACRED RULE ECONOMICS, can be seen here.

Wendell Fitzgerald was the Executive Director of the Northern California Henry George School of Social Science 1976-1979 and president of the board until 2019. He was elected from 2019-2020 to the Board of Schalkenbach Foundation, publisher of Henry George’s books.

TrineDay’s Roundtables were inspired by THE VALEDICTION: Three Nights of Desmond, and THE VALEDICTION: Resurrection, by husband-and-wife co-authors Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, who also wrote INVISIBLE HISTORY: Afghanistan’s Untold Story, CROSSING ZERO: The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire, and many articles reporting truths that the mainstream refuse to broadcast.

R. A. Kris Millegan, musician, writer/researcher, publisher at TrineDay and host of THE JOURNEY podcast, has 50+ years of reading, research and “hanging out” in “Conspiracy Theory Land.”

TrineDay is a publishing house that arose in 2002 as a response to the consistent refusal of the corporate press to publish many well-researched and well-written books that challenge official history and tend to rock the boat of America’s corporate culture.