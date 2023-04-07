Quixy bestowed with ‘Leadership in Innovation Award’ at the NASSCOM SME Inspire Awards 2023

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NASSCOM, the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India, has conferred the ‘Leadership in Innovation Award’ to Quixy at the NASSCOM SME Inspire Awards 2023. As 300 technology companies registered for the awards, a distinguished jury panel recognized Quixy, a leading No-Code technology platform from Hyderabad, as a high-growth company under the Business Process Management category.
The award was presented by Shri. B.B Swain, Secretary, Ministry for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Government of India, in the presence of Ms. Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM. The first edition of the award ceremony emphasized recognizing technology companies that have demonstrated the ability to adapt and rapidly respond to the 2020 business disruption while growing exponentially in that period. Quixy demonstrated its resilient journey since its inception in 2019, thus proving to be the perfect inheritor of the award. Witnessing exceptional growth in the span of 3 years, the rapidly growing technology player is now home to 250 employees, servicing 15 industries across 15 countries.
Speaking on receiving this coveted recognition from NASSCOM, Mr. Gautam Nimmagadda, Founder & CEO, Quixy, said, “It is an honor to receive such a prestigious recognition from NASSCOM for our novel no-code solutions. The award underscores our commitment and laser-sharp focus to create 1 million citizen developers worldwide, enabling non-techies to build premium-grade applications without coding! This recognition motivates us to continue delivering innovative solutions to drive digital transformation for our cross-border customers, both government and private sectors.”
Quixy also participated in the “Product Showcase” at the NASSCOM Product Conclave 2022, which took place in Bengaluru, India, on November 18th and 19th, 2022.
About Quixy
Quixy is a revolutionary no-code platform that allows businesses to rapidly build custom applications, automate workflows, and streamline their business processes without the need for traditional coding. It provides a visual development environment where users can create complex applications through a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components. Quixy’s intuitive platform empowers business users to develop and deploy custom applications quickly, reducing the time and cost associated with traditional software development. With its user-friendly interface and powerful capabilities, Quixy transforms how businesses approach software development and process automation.
About NASSCOM
The NASSCOM is India’s premier trade and chamber of commerce for the IT sector, with over 3000 members. The National Association of Software and Service Companies NASSCOM, a non-governmental trade association and advocacy organization in India, was established in 1988 to promote the country’s technology sector primarily. As a non-profit organization, NASSCOM has provided policy advocacy and strategic assistance for the past 18 years, focusing on building the necessary infrastructure for the IT-BPM sector to thrive and lead in emerging frontiers.
