Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held talks with the Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Executive Secretary of the UNECE

07/04/2023

70

On April 6, 2023, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held an online meeting with the UN Deputy Secretary General, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (ECE) Olga Algayerova.

Within the framework of the negotiations, priority areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UNECE were discussed.

Special attention of the parties was paid to the issues of preparation for the participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan in the work of the 70th session of the UNECE and the Ministerial meeting of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia.

Also during the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the ongoing work to open the city of Arkadag, possible directions were identified for providing the experience of the city of Arkadag and increasing its significance in the UNECE space.