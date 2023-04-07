ABBANK accelerates banking transformation with Backbase Platform

VIETNAM, April 7 -

HÀ NỘI — Backbase, the global leader in Engagement Banking, has partnered with An Binh Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ABBANK) to transform financial services for millions of Vietnamese customers.

Supported by their local partner CMC Technology and Solution, Backbase will deliver the full suite of the Engagement Banking Platform, which encompasses Digital Onboarding, Digital Banking, Digital Assist and Digital Engage.

The platform will enable omni-channel banking, increase ease in customer acquisition, retention, cross-sell, hyper-personalisation, and improve customer servicing through a 360 degree unified customer view for ABBANK retail banking and business banking lines of business.

“Omnichannel banking is not only a trend, but also a necessary service for banks to keep up with the increasingly diverse needs of users, which are rapidly changing along with the progress of technology," said Lê Thị Bích Phượng, CEO of ABBANK.

"In cooperation with experienced partners such as Backbase and CMC in this project, ABBANK expects to optimise the customer’s experience across different customer segments for corporate and retail clients, as well as transform the customer’s experience in digital sales across different customer’s touchpoints.”

With the plan to launch Omnichannel Banking, ABBANK's customers would experience financial services in a seamless, synchronous and transparent manner across all touchpoints, she said, adding that ABBANK would also be able to strengthen its capability in customer’s data management, operation efficiency resulted in improvement in competitive advantage for ABBANK in the market.

Riddhi Dutta, Regional Vice President for Asia at Backbase said in this region, Việt Nam is set to take the lead in digital banking usage for the next three years thus it is imperative for banks to harness scalable and agile architecture and be empowered to dynamically execute against shifting customer needs while continuing to deliver the highest standard in digital customer experience. — VNS