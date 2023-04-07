Vietjet has new senior leaders

VIETNAM, April 7 -

HCM CITY — Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo has become Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE: VJC) from Thursday.

Managing Director Đinh Việt Phương was appointed as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The decision was announced during a ceremony in HCM City on Thursday.

The appointments are part of Vietjet's development plans, marking the growth of the senior leaders at the company to continue to expand and develop strongly in the future, Vietjet said.

Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo is the founder of Vietjet. The first self-made female billionaire in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia, she has held the position of Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors cum President & CEO of Vietjet for many years.

Meanwhile, Đinh Việt Phương has also worked at Vietjet since it was established and assumed the position of Permanent Vice President cum Managing Director of Vietjet since October 2020. When the aviation industry faced challenges and difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Phương made important contributions to help Vietjet overcome the pandemic and recover.

In 2022, Vietjet transported 20.5 million passengers on 116,000 flights, a 20 per cent increase in domestic passengers compared to the same period in 2019.

The total assets also increased 30 per cent to more than VNĐ67 trillion with the long-term debt-to-equity and liquidity ratios staying at 0.7 and 1.3 respectively, which were considered as good indicators in the aviation industry. — VNS