Yaan Xinkuang's Rare Minerals Project Refinements Suggest the Potential for Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions

YAAN XINKUANG - yaan-xinkuang.com

To maximize rare earth production and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the company carries out testing of the metallurgical process

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yaan Xinkuang (ISIN: CN8824123907), a Chinese mineral development company that focuses on critical metals and minerals having increasing demand in modern technologies and which is currently in the advanced stages of development, announced today that ongoing metallurgical testing is being conducted to assess the company's potential to extract more rare earth elements from ore. Additionally, the company will test a carbonation process to recycle reagents used in the removal of calcium carbonates. This process will enable the extraction and recovery of other rare earths once project financing is secured. By leveraging the latest technologies and industry knowledge, the company is committed to delivering a cost-effective and efficient extraction process.

These process improvements have the potential to reduce projected operating costs and capital expenditures, as well as the anticipated production of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. It is possible that process improvements could lead to the production of calcium materials with sufficient purity to be sold commercially. Further analysis and testing are needed to assess the economic viability of extracting calcium from Yaan Xinkuang mineral resources before it can be included.

“Our metallurgical experts are continuing to assess the process advancements at a specialized facility nearby. Once the remaining equipment for the demonstration plant arrives and the plant is assembled, we will move the testing from the bench and pilot scale to the demonstration plant scale. This demonstration plant testing is planned to commence in the upcoming weeks”, stated Wu Yichen, Chief Safety Officer of Yaan Xinkuang.

The optimized design and carbonation process utilize existing technologies, which reduce the operation's GHG footprint as carbon dioxide is consumed during the carbonation stage. Furthermore, the new design regenerates the ammonium chloride previously used, and no new technological risks are anticipated if implemented.

About Yaan Xinkuang

Yaan Xinkuang was founded as an ethical and environmentally responsible mineral development company and is now one of China’s leading rare earth material producers. The rare earth elements produced by Yaan Xinkuang are employed in a variety of high-tech and future-oriented applications, including electronics, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric automobiles, among others. Yaan Xinkuang stands out among rare earth manufacturers by providing items that can be traced from the mine to the finished product. At Yaan Xinkuang, we believe in providing high-quality products and excellent service to clients across the world; advancing our customers' product development and sustainability goals; and maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable workplaces.