Yaan Xinkuang Enhances Its Metallurgical Approach for the Separation of Rare Earth Elements

YAAN XINKUANG - yaan-xinkuang.com

The company continues to register progress in its pursuit of industry opportunities to serve multiple markets

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yaan Xinkuang (ISIN: CN8824123907), a Chinese mineral development company that focuses on critical metals and minerals having increasing demand in modern technologies and which is currently in the advanced stages of development, today announced the update of its rare earth separation methods with a specific focus on the lithium separation scheme. Metallurgical testing is ongoing on numerous fronts, with the overarching goal of lowering costs, increasing recoveries, and enhancing lithium product quality.

The firm is investigating potential business openings to fulfill the demands of both the glass-ceramics and lithium battery materials market through its lithium mineral (petalite) and high-purity lithium hydroxide offerings.

Yaan Xinkuang developed a unique process flowsheet to create a high-purity lithium hydroxide product from petalite for the lithium battery material industry in its previous Preliminary Economic Assessment. By recycling the sulphuric acid solvent, the flowsheet has the advantage of producing less waste.

The firm sent a sample of petalite concentrate to an investigating department to refine the flowsheet further by creating a leach solution to enhance the last stages of the process, involving electrolysis for the production of lithium hydroxide. The aim of this initiative is to research a superior membrane alternative and to guarantee that the high-purity product crystallizes well. This will enable the selection and design of the equipment to be finalized.

The innovation of new items in the glass-ceramics market is generating many new market alternatives for Yaan Xinkuang's petalite product. One such market requires petalite that has not been concentrated by froth flotation, as residual chemicals on the product's surface can affect its performance in this particular glass-ceramic material. Recent tests have successfully proved that dense media separation may be used to generate an acceptable quality petalite product for this market. The company's next step will be to create a larger product sample for the customer who indicated an interest in it to evaluate.

About Yaan Xinkuang

Yaan Xinkuang was founded as an ethical and environmentally responsible mineral development company and is now one of China’s leading rare earth material producers. The rare earth elements produced by Yaan Xinkuang are employed in a variety of high-tech and future-oriented applications, including electronics, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric automobiles, among others. Yaan Xinkuang stands out among rare earth manufacturers by providing items that can be traced from the mine to the finished product. At Yaan Xinkuang, we believe in providing high-quality products and excellent service to clients across the world; advancing our customers' product development and sustainability goals; and maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable workplaces.