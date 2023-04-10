Yaan Xinkuang Is on the Verge of Making Another Significant Rare Earths Discovery

YAAN XINKUANG - yaan-xinkuang.com

There are encouraging results from drilling areas of the Lushan Project that were not previously explored

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yaan Xinkuang (ISIN: CN8824123907), a Chinese mineral development company that focuses on critical metals and minerals having increasing demand in modern technologies and which is currently in the advanced stages of development, today announced that drilling at the Lushan Project may have discovered a new rare earths orebody in the Southwest region, which is about 5-8 kilometers southwest of the maiden resource and has never been explored before.

The most recent drilling findings have exceeded the company's expectations, with mineralization discovered deeper in select holes at previously undrilled depths. All of this suggests that Yaan Xinkuang's indicated and inferred resources could be greatly upgraded.

There is also evidence of rising demand for high-value magnetic and heavy rare earths, which are utilized in a variety of high-demand technologies like electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, air conditioners/refrigerators, phones, and important national defense industrial technology.

This discovery is notable for having remarkably low radioactive elements such as thorium and uranium, which is a key benefit for a developing rare earths producer. The presence of high-value scandium has also been confirmed at the site, with grades that are consistent with previous surface sampling. Scandium is a critical mineral, which makes it extremely valuable. It is used to make aluminum items lighter, stronger, corrosion-resistant, and heat-resistant.

The economic impact on the project might be substantial if the scandium reduces to commercially viable grades during the rare earth elements purification and metallurgy. All indications point to the resource being open at depth and laterally, which bodes well for a significant resource upgrade. Yaan Xinkuang now feels confident enough to establish more claims and conduct additional exploration to ascertain the extent of the rare earth elements mineralization.

About Yaan Xinkuang

Yaan Xinkuang was founded as an ethical and environmentally responsible mineral development company and is now one of China’s leading rare earth material producers. The rare earth elements produced by Yaan Xinkuang are employed in a variety of high-tech and future-oriented applications, including electronics, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric automobiles, among others. Yaan Xinkuang stands out among rare earth manufacturers by providing items that can be traced from the mine to the finished product. At Yaan Xinkuang, we believe in providing high-quality products and excellent service to clients across the world; advancing our customers' product development and sustainability goals; and maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable workplaces.