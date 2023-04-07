Global Potential Hydrogen (PH) Adjusters Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Potential Hydrogen (PH) Adjusters Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

As per TBRC's potential hydrogen (pH) adjusters market forecast, the potential hydrogen (pH) adjusters market size is expected to grow to $4.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

An increase in the consumption of beauty products is contributing to the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Nalco Water, Kemira Oyj, Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions.

Potential Hydrogen (PH) Adjusters Market Segments

1) By Type: Adjuvants, Soil Treatment, Aglime, Gypsum

2) By Application Type: Stabilizer, Fungicides, Pesticides, Herbicides, Neutralizing Agent, Other Applications

3) By End Users Type: Textile and Leather, Agrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Surfactants, Other End Users

Potential hydrogen (pH) adjusters are chemicals that are used to change the pH or potential hydrogen level. The hydrogen ion's activity level, often known as how basic or acidic something is, is measured by pH (potential hydrogen). The pH can be lowered by introducing a pH reagent, such as an acid, and the pH can be raised by applying caustic or another alkaline material.

