Author Brandice Elliott Is Set To Release Her New Children’s Book ‘Arya Abroad’

The book focuses on a girl who recently relocated to China, showcasing the cultural interchange and representation of the author’s home country.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Brandice Elliott announces the release of her debut children's book, Arya Abroad. The book is based on Elliott's personal experience of relocating to China and is aimed at showcasing representation and cultural exchange.

Arya Abroad is a heartwarming story of a little girl named Arya who initially moves to China and experiences homesickness but later learns to love her new home. The book takes readers on a rhyming journey as Arya meets her new friend Pongyou and explores the wonders of China together. The book aims to teach children about different cultures and the beauty of diversity.

"I am excited to release my first book and share my experience of living abroad in China," said Brandice Elliott. "I hope that children who read Arya Abroad will learn about the beauty of diversity and the importance of embracing new cultures.”

Brandice Elliott lived in China and wanted to showcase representation and cultural exchange. The book is aimed at children aged 4-8 years old. It is an excellent addition to any child's bookshelf, with bright illustrations and a heartfelt story that will captivate young readers.

With Arya Abroad being Brandice Elliott's first book, she is open to publishing additional books in the future. Fans of the book can follow @aryaabroad on TikTok for updates and news about upcoming releases.

Arya Abroad is available for purchase on the author's website, aryaabroad.com, and will soon be available on other platforms.

For more information, contact info@aryaabroad.com or signup at: https://mailchi.mp/9bcfcf86b77a/arya-abroad

About the Author

Brandice Elliott is a writer based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is passionate about exploring new cultures and has lived in China for several years. Her debut book, Arya Abroad, is based on her experience living in China and making it her home.

Follow Brandice Elliott on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aryaabroad