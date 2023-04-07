GCRC CEO Mike Robinson Named To Scientific Committee for Int'l Conference on Innovations and Advances in Cancer Research
Mike Robinson, Nanobles Corporations CEO, is a cannabinoid medicine researcher that founded the Global Cannabinoid Research Center in 2018
Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, is a cannabinoid medicine researcher that was just named to the Top 100 Most Influential People In Cannabis for 2021 by High Times Magazine.
The CEO for The NANO Group, Mike Robinson, leads the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC), a world renowned cannabinoid medicine researcher and educator
I felt it was imperative to accept Keynote Speaker and Scientific Committee invitations for Cancer Symposiums and Seminars that clinicians attend while I am actively fighting Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanobles Corporation and Global Cannabinoid Research Center CEO Mike Robinson has accepted both Keynote Speaker and Scientific Committee member invitations for the International Conference on Innovations and Advances in Cancer Research and Treatment (AdvCancer 2023), which will be held during November 16-17, 2023 at Dubai, UAE. This conference brings together leading scientists, researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and advocates worldwide to discuss and share the latest advances in cancer research, diagnosis, Treatment, and prevention. The conference's central theme is "Breaking Barriers: The Future of Cancer Research."
— Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc.
"We must share as much knowledge as possible with Clinicians from around the world that are intrigued by the breakthroughs in Cannabinoid Medicine, the future potential in therapies from plant extracts, and the current outcomes of the self-treatment reported by patients, which would include me now that I'm in a 4th Cancer battle," explained the Researcher that's been very public about his fight against Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2023.
"I support Mike in the work he does in this regard," stated Nanobles C.O.O. David Uhalley," our corporation has grown from a single trademark to now engulfing his Global Cannabinoid Research Center in a merger last year, and that has created a snowball effect of momentum as the R&D continues. More creations are worked on daily to help the world. At the same time, Mike continues to share as much as he can with clinicians and others in healthcare as our entity has a mission to help the world, not just ourselves."
Mike Robinson is well known for his work in the field of Cannabis Compassion in helping kids with disabilities gain access to cannabis oils. He met his future wife and adoptive daughters Genevieve and Sydney, whom he met while traveling and helping Genevieve - who has severe Autism.
Before he entered the world of Cannabis Compassion and then into Cannabinoid Medicine R&D, Robinson spent nearly two decades as a Civil Rights Lobbyist for kids in special education, representing pro bono throughout the United States. Now, he educates free of charge and has done nearly three dozen continued medical education symposiums and conferences.
But, this conference is unique AdvCancer 2023 provides a platform for experts to exchange ideas, present their research findings, and collaborate on new initiatives to improve cancer outcomes worldwide. It aims to facilitate the development of new cancer prevention and treatment strategies, improve the quality of life for cancer patients, and reduce the burden of cancer on individuals, families, and communities. Participants will have the opportunity to network with colleagues, learn about emerging trends and technologies, and hear from leaders in the field.
The conference will feature keynote lectures, plenary sessions, symposia, poster presentations, and opportunities for interactive discussions and workshops. Topics will range from the molecular mechanisms of cancer to the challenges of cancer care in resource-limited settings, focusing on promoting equity and access to care for all.
Scientific Sessions
Advances in precision medicine for cancer treatment
Innovative technologies for cancer diagnosis and monitoring
Cancer immunotherapy: novel approaches and clinical trials
Cancer metabolism and therapeutic targeting
Emerging trends in cancer stem cells research
Biomarker Discovery and application in cancer treatment
Targeted therapy resistance and overcoming strategies
Artificial Intelligence and machine learning in cancer research
Cancer genetics and Epigenetics
Novel drug development for cancer treatment
Oncology nursing: innovations and challenges
Cancer prevention and lifestyle modifications
Palliative care for cancer patients: challenges and advancements
Social and ethical issues in cancer research and Treatment
