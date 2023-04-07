The Mylira Green Metamorphasis: Mental Health Professional Provides Strength & Encouragement In People

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are dedicated to serving as the Bridge Between the Caterpillar and Butterfly by providing the world with preventative services to lower the rate of suicide worldwide.”

The mentioned quote is expressed by Mylira Green. Facing many struggles growing up, she is now a mental health professional who wears many hats: Psychotherapist, transformer, entrepreneur, wife, and many more. With nine years of industry experience, she has become a true thought leader and creative problem-solver. Green strives to provide preventative services to help lower mental health facility admissions while helping people grow as a result.

As a consultant, Mylira creates solid foundations for mental health facilities to serve their communities. By providing coaching sessions, she creates a safe environment where brilliant minds can attain their highest levels of self-esteem, conducts healing sessions to assist people of God in becoming more focused and stepping into their purpose, and engages couples in in-depth conversations to achieve lasting love.


Green’s most recent project is being featured on her Transforming with Mylira YouTube channel, where she emphasizes the idea of metamorphosis within yourself. The Superwoman Project is all about uplifting and empowering black women. Using a human-centered approach, Green kickstarts the healing journey and reinforces the internal dialogue of being enough.

She currently has two books published: The Art of Just Being Me & Free Thyself. The Art of Just Being... Me is an interactive read designed to create wholeness in the reader. The author becomes transparent throughout this book and leaves you feeling comfortable in your own skin. Free Thyself is a comfort for persons of abuse. In the growth of the #MeTooMovement, sexual abuse survivors/victims speak up about their experience. A survivor herself; the author wants this read to let survivors know to heal and forgive themselves and ultimately become free.

Mylira also launched her clothing line SHOP | I'M ENOUGH MOVEMENT LINE. In the world of a mental health overload, Mylira takes an interest in serving people with stress and anxiety, trauma, abuse, confidence, and so much more. She helps people realize their strength to create a new transformation in them; to fulfill a happy and healthier lifestyle. To show them; They're Enough!
Green has shown no sign of slowing down. She is a force to be reckoned with and is determined to send home the idea of turning your pain into purpose.

“I can take this pain and make it something beautiful.”

Links to Further Information for Mylira Green
Website: M. Green Enterprises, LLC | Home of Mylira G. (myliratransforms.com)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mylira.green/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/myliratransforms/?hl=en
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@myliratransforms
Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/myliragreen/

Written By: Jessica Thompson, Moesha Malik, & Taji Tahtial

Sheena Palmer, Owner - Publicist
S Cubed Productions LLC
+1 347-292-9043
The Superwomen Project: Transforming with Feona Huff

