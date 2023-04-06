Submit Release
Parking lot at Crystal Springs Pond in Bingham County to be temporarily closed on April 11

Idaho Fish and Game will be closing the parking lot at Crystal Springs Pond for 24 hours on April 11 for repaving if weather allows.

Crystal Springs Pond is a 5-acre family-friendly pond located near Springfield in Bingham County.  Last fall, it was drained to reduce the presence of dense nuisance vegetation which was making fishing difficult.  Most of the fish survived in the nearby outlet until the pond was refilled, and just recently 500 rainbow trout were stocked.  There are docks for fishing and a paved pathway around the pond for easy access.

Fish and Game is excited to have this pond back on the list of fun family fisheries for anglers, especially with a newly paved parking lot to make access better.

