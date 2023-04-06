Hollywood Auction: Bruce Lee, Janis Joplin, Elvis Presley and More

This weekend, GWS Auctions in California are holding a huge auction event featuring rock 'n' roll memorabilia from familiar names to Genesis subscribers such as Bruce Lee, Elvis Presley, Janis Joplin and Bob Dylan.
Notable items in the auction include Bruce Lee's black nunchaku, Elvis Presley's monogrammed attache case, outfits and rings, Janis Joplin's iconic feather boa, copper necklace and knit shoulder bag, as well as Bob Dylan's Marine Band harmonica.
