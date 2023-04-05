Wednesday, April 5

Gov. Inslee buys 3-year supply of abortion pills in case of ban

Washington state has purchased 30,000 doses of the abortion medication known as mifepristone, as state officials brace themselves for a Texas court ruling that could further limit abortion nationwide, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday. In a news conference, where he was joined by Attorney General Bob Ferguson and several Democratic state lawmakers, Inslee described the measure as a way to stop anti-abortion advocates from around the nation from taking away rights in Washington. “We have to recognize that there are forces abroad in legislatures, in courts across the United States, to try to take this right away from the women of the state of Washington,” Inslee said. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Amanda Snyder)

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) is once again trying to codify federal protections for transgender and gender non-conforming people across the country. This is her second effort to get a Transgender Bill of Rights adopted. Even though Jayapal has the support of dozens of lawmakers, her bill still faces an uncertain path forward in the current Congress. “But I think that this is an important moment to put out there the vision of what equality and equity and justice looks like for our transgender community, especially given the nasty attacks, the cruel attacks from too many” Jayapal told KUOW’s Paige Browning. “So, the road is… make sure we can get it to a point when, in two years when Democrats take back the [House], we can pass it.” Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)

Lawmakers are considering reforms that would stop benefit managers from swapping prescription drugs.Today, just three PBMs control more than three fourths of the market: CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx. These companies consistently rank among the most profitable in the country, which comes as no surprise after seeing the influence they have on the market. Pharmacy benefit managers (PBM’s) use their inflated market share to exploit our health care system, distort competition, drive up patient costs and reduce therapeutic choices for patients and their doctors. Washington state legislators are also prioritizing PBM accountability in Olympia. A cross-section of bipartisan legislators including Sens. Ann Rivers, Annette Cleveland, Patty Kuderer, and Manka Dhingra have introduced initiatives to address prior authorization restrictions for already-vulnerable populations, working to reduce the burden of cost-sharing requirements for patients at the pharmacy counter. Continue reading at Everett Herald.

