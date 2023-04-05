Wednesday, April 5

Gov. Inslee buys 3-year supply of abortion pills in case of ban
Washington state has purchased 30,000 doses of the abortion medication known as mifepristone, as state officials brace themselves for a Texas court ruling that could further limit abortion nationwide, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday. In a news conference, where he was joined by Attorney General Bob Ferguson and several Democratic state lawmakers, Inslee described the measure as a way to stop anti-abortion advocates from around the nation from taking away rights in Washington. “We have to recognize that there are forces abroad in legislatures, in courts across the United States, to try to take this right away from the women of the state of Washington,” Inslee said. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Amanda Snyder)
Jayapal reintroduces Transgender Bill of Rights
U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) is once again trying to codify federal protections for transgender and gender non-conforming people across the country. This is her second effort to get a Transgender Bill of Rights adopted. Even though Jayapal has the support of dozens of lawmakers, her bill still faces an uncertain path forward in the current Congress. “But I think that this is an important moment to put out there the vision of what equality and equity and justice looks like for our transgender community, especially given the nasty attacks, the cruel attacks from too many” Jayapal told KUOW’s Paige Browning. “So, the road is… make sure we can get it to a point when, in two years when Democrats take back the [House], we can pass it.” Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)
Comment: Meddling by prescription ‘middlemen’ needs to end
Lawmakers are considering reforms that would stop benefit managers from swapping prescription drugs.Today, just three PBMs control more than three fourths of the market: CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx. These companies consistently rank among the most profitable in the country, which comes as no surprise after seeing the influence they have on the market. Pharmacy benefit managers (PBM’s) use their inflated market share to exploit our health care system, distort competition, drive up patient costs and reduce therapeutic choices for patients and their doctors. Washington state legislators are also prioritizing PBM accountability in Olympia. A cross-section of bipartisan legislators including Sens. Ann Rivers, Annette Cleveland, Patty Kuderer, and Manka Dhingra have introduced initiatives to address prior authorization restrictions for already-vulnerable populations, working to reduce the burden of cost-sharing requirements for patients at the pharmacy counter. Continue reading at Everett Herald.
Caregivers: Returning orca Lolita to Northwest is risky
WA driver’s licenses are the priciest in the US. Here’s what to know about the increase
Democrats sponsor bill to give Washington farmers cap-and-trade refunds (Mullet, Nguyen)
Ag advocates worry their message has been lost during Snake River dam mediation
Fortune of Port of Vancouver, others depend on Columbia River’s flow
Cowlitz Indian Tribe reclaims traditional food in partnership with Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge
At USDA undersecretary stop in Snohomish, farmers bemoan red tape
Comment: It’s not Starbucks, but Schultz who doesn’t get it
Comment: Meddling by prescription ‘middlemen’ needs to end (Cleveland, Kuderer, Dhingra)
Tacoma renters are fed up — for good reason. This initiative wants to change that
Opinion: Don’t be fooled, farmland isn’t safe from the WA state capital gains tax
This overlooked SBA program invests billions per year
Virginia Mason Franciscan Health makes job cuts
Strickland Introduced Bill To Address Gun Violence
Nobles Championed Three Education Bills That Are Awaiting Signatures From Gov. Inslee (Nobles)
Pre-Apprenticeship Construction Training Program Still Creating Opportunities For Young People
WA doesn’t fully fund special education. That could change soon (Pollet)
Rep. Slatter: Fully fund WA community colleges to solve worker shortages (Chopp)
Editorial: Lift statute of limitations in child sex abuse civil cases in WA
Juez federal permite reanudar vuelos chárter de deportación del ICE en Boeing Field
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signs bill banning gender-affirming care for minors
Bill to create state prosecutor’s office to review police use of force fails to move forward (Stonier, Billig, Dhingra)
New Walla Walla garden to fuel Meals on Wheels for local seniors
Starbucks workers on Plaza Way want to unionize
New Washington state law requires speed cameras in highway work zones (Liias)
Thousands of Washington homes don’t have high-speed internet, $900M in federal funds may help
Relief is on the way for Washington food banks struggling to keep up with demand
Seattle eyes capital gains tax
Shellfish growers in Northwest’s oyster capital want ‘blitz’ against invasive green crabs
WA House approves budget to complete North Spokane Corridor on time
DNR offers safety plan as wildfire risks increase for western Washington
Lake Whatcom water quality shows signs of recovery, concerns remain
Opinion: Let’s lend a hand to keep food on local tables
WA’s Suquamish citizens are being priced off their own reservation
Opinion: Early Childhood Special Education: Barriers and Solutions for Equitable Access (Senn)