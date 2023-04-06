Thursday, April 6

Speed cameras will soon be allowed in WA highway work zones

Speed enforcement in work zones will soon become more advanced. Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed into law Senate Bill 5272, a bipartisan bill authorizing the use of automated camera enforcement in work zones on state roads, responding to pleas from labor to crack down on drivers zooming dangerously close to crews. “Folks working on our state highways deserve to do so with the peace of mind that they will end their shift by going home to their families and loved ones,” said Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, bill sponsor and chair of the Senate Transportation Committee. “These workers are acting every day to ensure our highways are safe for commuters, and we have a duty to keep them safe as well.” Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Greg Gilbert)

WA Lawmakers Working to Pass Anti-Assault Weapons Legislation

Leaders are feeling inspired to push anti-gun legislation due to the most recent school shooting and the overall rise in local gun violence. House Bill 1240 has already passed through the House and passed through a Senate Committee. The bill also outlaws the sale of certain parts and gun accessories used to make or modify certain guns. Those who oppose the bill state that law abiding citizens should have these weapons. Some are hopeful that this bill is an important step to reduce the number of guns in the community which may in return reduce the number of shootings. The bill needs to pass through the full Senate before it can become law. Governor Jay Inslee has already shown his support for the bill. Continue reading at Seattle Medium.

WA Senate passes bill to create more penalties for hazing

The Washington House passed House Bill 1002 on Wednesday, which would increase penalties associated with hazing. The bill comes after the passage “Sam’s Law,” named after Sam Martinez, who died of alcohol poisoning as a result of a hazing incident at a Washington State University fraternity in 2017. The bill would reclassify the crime of hazing from a misdemeanor to a gross misdemeanor, and cases involving substantial bodily harm would become a Class C felony. The bill also adds felony hazing to the statutory lists of crimes against persons and crimes of harassment.The Martinez family have become strong advocates for this law, and the Senate stood to honor them as they passed the bill. Continue reading at KXLY.

Associated Press

Agreement in place to return Lolita the orca to the Pacific

States and companies compete for billions to make hydrogen

Axios

$2.4 million in grants seek to help endangered orcas

Columbian

Wages on the rise in Washington

Department of Ecology officials say bagging recyclables does more harm than good

State: Clark County needs 100,000 more houses, apartments or other units

The Daily News

New housing could come to Rainier, and soon

Everett Herald

Snohomish County poised to redirect millions into rental assistance (Berg, Robinson)

Beef Day arrives, VoteMania begins and independent prosecution office derailed (Stonier, Farivar, Rolfes, Billig)

Comment: Lawmakers should take housing bond plan to voters

The Facts Newspaper

Kendrick Stewart named interim director of Washington State Department of Commerce

The Inlander

The city of Spokane’s homeless shelter system is teetering on the edge of financial collapse

News Tribune

Opinion: Washington’s spike in traffic fatalities shouldn’t surprise anyone. It’s the drugs (Lovick, Dhingra, Goodman)

Olympian

Thurston’s 2021 overdose death rate higher than statewide rate, new state dashboard shows

Idaho becomes first state to restrict interstate travel for abortions. What the new law says

Peninsula Daily News

Abortion pill to be stockpiled in state (Keiser, Bateman)

Seattle Medium

WA Lawmakers Working to Pass Anti-Assault Weapons Legislation

Seattle Times

Speed cameras will soon be allowed in WA highway work zones (Liias)

Idaho becomes first state to restrict interstate travel for abortions

Opinion: Bipartisan support revives local news lifelines (Pollet, Mullet)

Spokesman Review

‘We will sue’: Idaho ACLU seeking to partner with those affected by ban on gender-affirming care

Opinion: To pivot from community behavioral health crisis, state leaders must act

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

State of the city: Development and housing are key topics for College Place

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Local students join nationwide walkout to protest gun violence

KXLY (ABC)

WA Senate passes bill to create more penalties for hazing

NW Public Radio

Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta speaks at WSU

Crosscut

Suquamish use federal cash to build housing, bring citizens back

MyNorthwest

Seattle mayor asks public to reimagine downtown residential use

Commission preparing for fallout if new WA airport location isn’t found