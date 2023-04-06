Annual road patching project underway

There were 1,208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,837 in the last 365 days.
Rock Springs, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews Kilgore Companies, LLC doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc., will be conducting road patching operations in southwest Wyoming beginning next Monday, April 10. The work is contingent upon weather, as roads must be clear of snow and safe for work.
Crews will begin with Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs next week. Work will take place all over southwest Wyoming and the project will run through April and May, depending on weather conditions. Crews will be working in the following areas:
Sweetwater County
Uinta County
Lincoln County
Drivers on the interstate are advised to expect reduced speeds and single lane closures through work areas. Traffic on all other state routes will be carried through all work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane using flaggers and motorists are advised to expect delays up to 15 minutes, watch for roadside workers and be prepared to stop. Crews will be working Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The project was awarded last month and the completion date for this district-wide project is October 31, 2023.
WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.