ellee ven hypes up lazy, loungey hip-hop in “Better Days”

Better Days

We may not be able to solve the world’s woes, but we can stay connected… We have to. We can’t connect and project simultaneously.” — ellee ven

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ellee ven and her most prolific collaborator Prodéje release “Better Days” on April 11th, 2023. This track was recorded earlier this year at Larrabee studios in Los Angeles, with ellee ven’s dream team, The Groovalution.

Producer Terry Santiel also graces the track with the shekere, a West African percussion instrument known as the “mother of all shakers.” He's put the icing on the cake, fusing the multiple influences of the soundscape that ellee ven has become known for.

This time the sound leans toward a more “lazy, loungey hip-hop vibe” with rhymes from rapper Prodéje. In this song he raps about searching for “the magnificent”, while ellee ven reminds us to hold ourselves accountable and to be optimistic in honest connection.

“From the first beat of the song you feel as if you’re sitting at a bar discussing the days ahead,” says ellee ven. “We may not be able to solve the world’s woes, but we can stay connected… We have to. We can’t connect and project simultaneously.”

Through her independent efforts over the last two years, ellee ven’s music has earned over 11.5 million listens in 100 countries. As a means of artistic independence, ellee ven proudly owns the rights to her catalog. Her next release is slated to be “Rules Are Fake”, a track from her sessions at The Hit Factory in New York earlier this year.

ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. ellee ven has also created The Virtual Quilt; a free art installation that encourages citizens of the world to experience and digitally share art with the world. She has also spearheaded a tool for identifying and harnessing the power of creativity through a Creativity Personality Quiz, which manifests itself in a series of ongoing e-newsletters aimed to inspire creatives in their own journey.

You can find “Better Days” and all ellee ven’s music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution’s administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.