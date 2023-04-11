Tide Rock Enters the Commercial Vehicle Conversion Market with FR Conversions Acquisition

Tide Rock has entered the commercial vehicle conversion market with its acquisition of FR Conversions.
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tide Rock Holdings (“Tide Rock”) — an unlevered buyout firm — has entered the commercial vehicle conversion market with its acquisition of FR Conversions. FR Conversions is a respected manufacturer in the commercial vehicle conversion market, specializing in converting ambulances, mobility vehicles and other chassis conversions.
FR Conversions is well known for its ability to deliver market-leading features and functionality at a competitive price. The company's exceptional production quality, efficiency, and speed set it apart from competitors in the space.
"FR Conversions is a leader in vehicle conversion solutions, with a reputation for having the best product in the industry and for delivering excellent vehicles quickly and efficiently,” said Mark Papp, Tide Rock YieldCo President. “We are thrilled to have FR Conversions as part of our portfolio, given their exceptional production quality, efficiency, and speed, which sets them apart from the competition. We look forward to continuing to support FR Conversions as they provide unparalleled solutions in the conversion van and ambulance space."
FR Conversions CEO and founder, Eliyahu (“Eli”) Rosenbloom, has shaped the company’s innovations for the past 12 years. With over 10 years of experience in Pre-hospital emergency care, Mr. Rosenbloom has previously owned and operated several ambulance and mobility companies. His innovations have turned FR Conversions into the high-quality leader for vehicle conversions in the industry.
"We are thrilled to partner alongside Tide Rock, as it reinforces our continued commitment to meeting the special needs of the physically challenged and organizations like emergency service providers, municipalities, and others,” said Mr. Rosenbloom. “Standards set by the ADA, government, and other regulatory bodies are not just something to be met but to be exceeded, and our continued innovation in vehicle conversions allows us to do just that. With Tide Rock's support, we look forward to exceeding expectations and delivering the highest quality solutions to our valued customers."
As an authorized Second Stage Manufacturer for Stellantis and a partner in the Ford QVM program, FR Conversions has established itself as more than just an upfitter. Collaborating with General Motors, Ford and Toyota, the company sources vehicles from the world's foremost automotive firms, further reinforcing their commitment to excellence in design, engineering, and manufacturing. Driven by innovation, FR Conversions is at the forefront of vehicle conversions, providing solutions that exceed expectations for vehicle conversions.
About Tide Rock Holdings and FR Conversions
Tide Rock
Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale, while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the micro lower market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company’s unique model consistently drives high yield returns, without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles.
FR Conversions
FR Conversions Inc. is a leading second stage vehicle manufacturer that designs, engineers, and manufactures transportation solutions well beyond industry standards. With a corporate vision to find a better way, FR Conversions' exceptional vehicle conversion solutions cater to the special needs of groups such as the physically challenged, contractors, organizations, providers of emergency services, municipalities, and others. Maximizing usable space, safety, and maintainability are all critical components that FR Conversions works to surpass a mere status quo. The company strives to exceed rather than meet the standards set by regulatory bodies such as the ADA and government, making it a trusted leader in the industry.
