April 6, 2023 – American YouthWorks Receives $319,824 Workforce Training Grant

Date: April 6, 2023

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ American YouthWorks received a $319,824 Texas Talent Connection grant from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott to support innovative education and workforce skills training programs that lead to successful job placement, increased wages, and improved job retention. American YouthWorks’ YouthBuild Austin is a pre-apprenticeship program specifically designed to engage Opportunity Youth (ages 16 to 24) who are enrolled in the YouthBuild Manufacturing Pre-Apprenticeship Program.

“In Texas, one size does not fit all and creating a new manufacturing pre-apprenticeship program that provides our Texas employers with yet another choice to build the local workforce is commendable,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Congratulations to American YouthWorks’ YouthBuild Austin for positively impacting the future workforce of Texas.”

The new manufacturing pre-apprenticeship project is an integrated vocational training program for youth who have often experienced the trauma and stress of violence, poverty, homelessness and time spent in the foster care or criminal justice system. Program participants attend certification classes or gain practical hands-on skills from local businesses through exposure to and connections with future employers and apprenticeship programs at their workplaces, through job shadowing, site tours and on-site training activities. YouthBuild Austin works closely with Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area and Workforce Solutions Capital Area.

On behalf of the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Workforce Investment Council facilitates the call for applications and competitive selection processes for the Texas Talent Connection grant program. The Texas Workforce Commission is responsible for processes related to Texas Talent Connection grant award negotiation, funding, management, and monitoring.

The Texas Talent Connection grant program is funded by Wagner-Peyser 7(b) federal funds. These funds are allocated yearly to each state’s Office of the Governor to fund workforce training and job placement services.

American YouthWorks contact: Jonnyka Bormann, 323-333-4876, jbormann@ayw.org

