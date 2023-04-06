Interstate 29 Reopened Across South Dakota (Thursday, April 6, 2023)

There were 1,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,815 in the last 365 days.
For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 6, 2023
Contact: Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155
PIERRE, S.D. – Interstate 29 is reopened to traffic as of 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Travel Conditions:
No Travel Advisories continue to be in place in the northeastern corner of the state at this time.
SD511 Notifications:
For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
Sign up for customized notifications onhttps://sd511.orgfor this free service that allows you to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.
-30-