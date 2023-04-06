Suspect Sought in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 8th Street and H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the intersection of 8th Street and H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:09 am, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a black beanie style hat, a blue hooded sweatshirt with a graphic on the front, gray or blue pants, and white sneakers. The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.