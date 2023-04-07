Neeley Announces Pre-Sale for New Impassioned Folk-Pop Single "27"
On April 21, 2023, Neeley will release her latest single, "27" which is now available for pre-order and pre-save on all digital platforms.
This song is for anyone searching for a relatable voice to tell their own complicated story.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After two years in the studio writing, recording, and discovering her most authentic sound, Neeley is excited to announce the upcoming release of her first single of this new chapter in her life, "27," now available for pre-sale and officially available on all digital platforms April 21, 2023. In "27," Neeley holds on to the innocence of youth and relates to anyone who has experienced the precarious feelings of being in a taboo relationship.
— Neeley
"27" was written and composed by Gabrielle Leigh Neeley and produced and mixed by Mike Matta, and mastered by Tiago Derrico. It has a BPM of 145 (6/8), a runtime of 2:20, and its production consists of vocals, slide, acoustic, and electric guitar, organic percussion, BGV's, shakers, and tambourine. The single will be independently released on April 21 by Neeley and Real Me Publishing, with Album art photography by Logan Wildermuth and marketing and PR support from DNT Entertainment.
The performance is infused with raw emotion and passive optimism. The lyrics dig deep beyond the surface, and the track displays the warmth of a cinematic film score. It starts with an inquisitive atmospheric intro, quickly followed by a heavy bass drum drop and acoustic and slide guitar, which sets an immediate picturesque mood. The vocal performance is beautiful and mesmerizing; it has a melting effect that instantly relaxes and brings you into an immersive state that will capture the hearts of listeners. The organic percussion keeps the song moving in a forward motion. It concludes with a brilliant rhythmic and melodic pairing that fades into a passive acknowledgment of closure.
"In '27,' I'm holding onto the innocence of youth, knowing that I may not be making the right decision as I navigate an untraditional relationship with an older man, all the while remaining optimistic and living in the moment until I know for sure whether or not this relationship has true purpose. This song is for anyone searching for a relatable voice to tell their own complicated story." - Neeley @neeleyofficial
Following the release of "27," Neeley will premiere the supporting music video on her official YouTube channel on Monday, May 8, 2023. The music video was directed, camera operated, and edited by Brandon Chen with support from his production team, including Shin Lewis (gaffer), Holden Baxter (BCAM and grip), and Logan Wildermuth (BTS photographer).
Pre-Save “27”: https://ffm.to/neeley_27
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/neeleyofficial/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@neeleyofficial
