Resources for National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Observed annually on April 10th, National Youth HIV & AIDS Awareness Day (NYHAAD) is a day to educate the public about the impact of HIV on young people and highlight the HIV prevention, treatment, and care campaigns for this community. Started in 2013, NYHAAD is directed by the Advocates for YouthExit Disclaimer and is a crucial part of ongoing efforts to end the HIV epidemic. In 2020, youth ages 13 to 24 made up 20% of all new HIV diagnoses in the United States and its dependent territories. Thus, it is important for youth to have access to and receive HIV education, prevention, and testing, as, per the CDC, only 6% of high school students have ever been tested for HIV. NYHAAD provides the opportunity for people to raise awareness about youth and HIV and AIDS and share important resources that can help combat the HIV epidemic. Please use the resources below to support the ongoing efforts to reduce HIV and AIDS in this community.

Get Involved with NYHAAD

From April 3-10, Advocates for Youth invites you to take part in a series of events and activitiesExit Disclaimer in the lead-up to NYHAAD to recognize and promote ongoing efforts to reduce HIV and AIDS in this community. Check out their social media toolkitExit Disclaimer to participate.

Share these social media posts, available in English and Spanish, to help spark conversations about HIV and highlight prevention methods to reduce HIV among youth. Don’t forget to include #StopHIVTogether and #NYHAAD in your posts to amplify your message!

Read more about the impact of HIV and AIDS on young people. Fact sheets for individuals, parents, healthcare providers, and education agencies are also available.

TargetHIV’s Ryan White and National Youth HIV and AIDS Awareness DayExit Disclaimer blog provides data about youth with HIV, best practices in HIV care, and links to content from youth-focused sessions and posters at Ryan White conferences.

Sign up to receive updates from HIV.gov about NYHAAD. To learn more about HIV and awareness days, subscribe to our blog and search for NYHAAD and other awareness days. Together, we can help young people stay healthy by encouraging HIV prevention, testing, treatment, and care.