Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,786 in the last 365 days.

Calling All Eggs-Perts To Join The Easter Egg Hunt At Government House

CANADA, April 6 - Released on April 6, 2023

The Provincial Capital Commission invites families to hop over to Government House Saturday, April 8 to participate in their annual Easter Egg Hunt.

“Put some spring in your step this holiday weekend by visiting Government House for their egg-cellent Easter Egg Hunt,” Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. “Kids of all ages can enjoy traditional activities in this family-friendly public space while learning about Saskatchewan’s proud history.”

Two hunts are scheduled for Easter Saturday: the first from 10 a.m. to noon and the second from 1 to 3 p.m. Children will receive an Easter basket to collect plastic eggs as they scramble around to hunt. Once finished, the eggs-pert hunters turn in their baskets of eggs to receive a chocolate treat. Baskets are limited so feel free to bring your own.

The free Easter Egg Hunt will be held outdoors in the Edwardian Gardens; however, the hunt will be moved indoors if the weather is unfavourable. No registration is required.

About Government House and the Edwardian Garderns:

Government House, built in 1891, is a Provincial Heritage Property and National Historic Site. Once the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of the Northwest Territories, renovations and additions have created an accessible, family-friendly space for visitors. The public museum in the building is operated by the Provincial Capital Commission which hosts exhibits, educational programming and various events.  For more information, please visit governmenthousesk.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kerri Ward Davis
Government Relations
Regina
Phone: 306-787-8544
Email: kerri.warddavis@gov.sk.ca
Cell: 306-520-8404

You just read:

Calling All Eggs-Perts To Join The Easter Egg Hunt At Government House

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more