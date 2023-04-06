Calling All Eggs-Perts To Join The Easter Egg Hunt At Government House

CANADA, April 6 - Released on April 6, 2023

The Provincial Capital Commission invites families to hop over to Government House Saturday, April 8 to participate in their annual Easter Egg Hunt.

“Put some spring in your step this holiday weekend by visiting Government House for their egg-cellent Easter Egg Hunt,” Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. “Kids of all ages can enjoy traditional activities in this family-friendly public space while learning about Saskatchewan’s proud history.”

Two hunts are scheduled for Easter Saturday: the first from 10 a.m. to noon and the second from 1 to 3 p.m. Children will receive an Easter basket to collect plastic eggs as they scramble around to hunt. Once finished, the eggs-pert hunters turn in their baskets of eggs to receive a chocolate treat. Baskets are limited so feel free to bring your own.

The free Easter Egg Hunt will be held outdoors in the Edwardian Gardens; however, the hunt will be moved indoors if the weather is unfavourable. No registration is required.

About Government House and the Edwardian Garderns:

Government House, built in 1891, is a Provincial Heritage Property and National Historic Site. Once the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of the Northwest Territories, renovations and additions have created an accessible, family-friendly space for visitors. The public museum in the building is operated by the Provincial Capital Commission which hosts exhibits, educational programming and various events. For more information, please visit governmenthousesk.ca.

Kerri Ward DavisGovernment RelationsReginaPhone: 306-787-8544Email: kerri.warddavis@gov.sk.ca Cell: 306-520-8404