Lauth Investigations International Expands Video Content Across Facebook, Twitter & Linkedin

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauth Investigations International, a leading provider of verified intelligence and private investigation services, is proud to announce the expansion of our video content across more social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. This expansion is part of our ongoing efforts to reach a wider audience and connect with our audience in new and innovative ways. For over 30 years, our family-owned-and-operated private investigation firm has been dedicated to putting information in the hands of our clients that they can use in their day-to-day life—and we’re excited to expand our information network even further across social media.
In addition to our prolific blogs featuring private investigation and missing person topics, we launched two new YouTube channels last fall as a way to bring more information entertainment to our subscribers. Now, we’re looking to expand our network of video hosting to increase accessibility. The use of video content has become increasingly popular in recent years, and we recognize the importance of utilizing this medium to engage with our audience. By expanding our video content to Facebook and Instagram, we are able to reach a larger audience and connect with customers on their preferred social media platforms.
Our video content will showcase Lauth Investigation International’s expertise in private investigation and intelligence-gathering, featuring tips, advice, and other valuable information for our customers. We believe that by providing high-quality video content, we can not only educate and inform our audience, but also build stronger relationships with our clients.
For more information about Lauth Investigations International and our video content, please visit www.lauthinvestigations.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
Contact
Thomas Lauth
Lauth Investigations International
+1 317-644-2788
email us here