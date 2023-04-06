I-94 fully open in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol opened the remaining portion of Interstate 94 in North Dakota.



Many areas in the central and eastern part of the state remain in a No Travel Advisory. Motorists should slow down and drive for the conditions.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



