Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect In Wicomico County

Maryland State Police News Release

(PITTSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man after a reported armed robbery yesterday evening in Wicomico County.  

The suspect, Brian Lee McNaney, 53, of Pittsville, Maryland, is awaiting a bond review hearing at the Wicomico County District Court. He is charged with armed robbery, reckless endangerment and related charges.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man, later identified as McNaney, went into the Dollar General at the 7200 block of Sixty Foot Road in Pittsville, Maryland and walked around the store briefly before brandishing a suspected firearm at a cashier. McNaney is believed to have taken money from the register before fleeing the scene. 

Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded at 9:47 p.m. and observed a man matching the description of the suspect walking on Gumboro Road, just north of the store. He was arrested there and taken to the Salisbury Barrack for processing. 

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region is leading the investigation. There were no reported injuries as a result of the robbery. The case is under investigation…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

