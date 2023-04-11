Lionbridge Integrates Phrase Capabilities into its Leading Next-Generation Localization Solution

Powerful combination of localization leaders will drive the industry’s leading edge
Lionbridge is immediately poised to benefit from Phrase, and will further prove the role of localization in driving growth as they achieve even greater business outcomes.”
— Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Phrase, a global leader in cloud-based localization technology, and Lionbridge (https://www.lionbridge.com/), a recognized pioneer in language technology innovation and one of the world’s largest language service providers, have signed a multiyear agreement to add Phrase’s leading-edge capabilities to the already powerful range of Lionbridge translation and localization solutions. The partnership combines Lionbridge’s global scale and world class tech stack with the outstanding user experience offered by Phrase.
“Having recently introduced the most significant expansion of our offering to date, the timing of our collaboration with Lionbridge is incredibly exciting and bodes well for our collective progress as an industry,” said Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase. “Lionbridge is immediately poised to benefit from Phrase, and will further prove the role of localization in driving growth as they achieve even greater business outcomes. We could not be more aligned on the imperative for holistic localization technology and the future of the space. We’re excited to collaborate and drive the industry’s leading edge, achieving new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience.”
Lionbridge will be able to leverage Phrase’s enterprise-grade technology capabilities, including sophisticated translation memory functionality, powerful filtering and parsing, and analytics directly integrated into Lionbridge’s technology platform (https://www.lionbridge.com/language-cloud/).
“While we have been operating at a global scale for decades and localization software has been integral to that, we’ve carefully followed the maturity curve and balanced our own technology development with best-of-breed partnerships,” said Marcus Casal, Chief Technology Officer of Lionbridge. “We’re delighted to partner with Phrase, given their position at the front lines of sophisticated localization underpinned by scalable, cutting-edge tech innovation, and we look forward to bringing their translator experience to the thousands of translators who support the work we do on behalf of global brands. Our customers and community partners alike only stand to benefit along the way as we integrate both our technology and our complementary visions for the future.”
Lionbridge’s innovative technology offering, coupled with its vast community of expert translators, are key competitive differentiators. To attract the best linguistic talent and deliver unparalleled localization services to the world’s biggest brands, Lionbridge seeks out tools and solutions that offer seamless user experiences that enable its translation partners to perform at their best. This powerful partnership will support Lionbridge’s growing base of over 3,000 customers and the processing of over tens of billions of words, advancing its mission of breaking barriers and building bridges by helping its customers unlock international growth, anywhere they operate.
About Phrase
Phrase is a cloud-based localization solution that enables organizations of all sizes to open the door to global business through advanced automation and a broad variety of integrations. The Phrase localization Suite is equipped with the leading translation management system, a specialized platform for software and digital products, and it supports 500+ languages, 50+ file types, 30+ machine translation engines, and 50+ integrations. The enterprise-grade suite enables users to drive growth with a connected ecosystem of tools. Organizations like Uber, Shopify, Volkswagen, and thousands of others trust in Phrase and accelerate their global growth by giving people the content they need, in the language they speak. For further information visit www.phrase.com.
About Lionbridge
Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For over 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com. For Lionbridge media inquiries, please contact Morgen Myrdal - mediainquiries@lionbridge.com.
