ADVA Appoints New Director of Quality Assurance and Training

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Kent Davis has appointed Lynda Jenkins to serve as the department’s director of quality assurance and training. This new position will focus on enhancing consistency of veteran support department wide.

Jenkins will be responsible for assessing, planning, and coordinating training sessions for the department and will be required to effectuate policy, planning, and guidance and monitor implementation of changes in state or federal VA programs. She will consult with the executive staff regarding all training needs of ADVA, particularly veterans service officers and appeals and review officers, and on all relevant training issues, preparation, and plans of action when additional guidance is needed.

“It has been a pleasure to learn and grow in this department. I want to thank the ADVA leadership for recognizing my commitment and appointing me to this new position,” Jenkins said. “I look forward to continuing to work together.”

Jenkins joined the ADVA in 2007 after retiring as a Sgt. 1st Class in the U.S. Army. She has worked her way up the ranks with the department, first serving as an assistant veterans service officer for Mobile County before being promoted to the county’s veterans service officer in 2008. In 2013, she was promoted to District III manager, overseeing veterans service officers and operations in the lower third of the state. Jenkins will assume her new role at headquarters in Montgomery on May 1.