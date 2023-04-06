Magellan Ai: AI-Powered Marketplace for HR Tech & Services, Catering to HR, Talent Professionals, and M&A Community

NAVIGATING THE WORLD OF GLOBAL EXPANSION AND HIRING
Formerly Hollyn Growth Advisors, Magellan Ai Debuts Rebrand, Offers AI-Driven Marketplace & Decision Support for Global HR Solutions
Our rebrand reflects dedication to innovation. We're simplifying HR with AI-powered support, helping clients find suitable solutions.”
— Pierce Brehm, CEO, Magellanai.io
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Magellan Ai, previously known as Hollyn Growth Advisors, has announced a significant rebrand and pivot in its go-to-market strategy. The company is transforming from a 1-to-1 consulting approach to an AI-powered marketplace for HR tech and services solutions, alongside a decision support system that helps buyers of global payment systems like global payroll, global employer of record (EOR) services, and platforms for compliant engagement with and payments to international independent contractors. Magellan Ai is dedicated to serving Human Resources, M&A professionals, and global talent professionals.
By embracing advanced technologies, Magellan Ai is set to revolutionize the industry, offering a comprehensive marketplace and AI-driven decision support to help clients find vendors and solutions tailored to their unique needs. The company's transformation caters to HR professionals, M&A specialists, and global talent managers, providing them with an all-in-one platform for their global workforce management requirements.
Pierce Brehm, CEO of Magellan Ai, said, "Our rebrand reflects dedication to innovation. We're simplifying HR buying with AI-powered support, helping clients find suitable solutions. With our marketplace and decision support system, we're revolutionizing the HR landscape by simplifying the search and selection process for HR, M&A, and global talent professionals, providing them with an efficient and streamlined experience in finding the most suitable solutions for their unique requirements."
Magellan Ai's innovative platform helps clients navigate the challenges of managing a global workforce, ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations, and streamlining the vendor selection process. The company's advanced technologies empower clients to make more informed decisions, optimize their operations, and drive growth in today's fast-paced, interconnected world.
For more information about Magellan Ai and its rebrand, please visit https://beta.magellanai.io or contact Katie Shenko, Chief Legal Officer, at ks@magellanai.io.
About Magellan Ai:
Magellan Ai is a Miami-based technology company specializing in providing an AI-powered marketplace for HR tech and services solutions, catering to Human Resources, M&A professionals, and global talent professionals. Formerly known as Hollyn Growth Advisors, the company has rebranded and pivoted to offer an AI-driven decision support system to help clients find tailored solutions for global payroll, global employer of record services, and compliant engagement with international independent contractors. Magellan Ai is dedicated to helping clients navigate the complex world of global workforce management efficiently and effectively.
