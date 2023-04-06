I-94 reopens in phases

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol reopened Interstate 94 eastbound lanes from Bismarck to Jamestown.



Reopening schedule:



Eastbound lanes Jamestown to Fargo at 11:30 a.m. CST

Westbound lanes Jamestown to Bismarck at 11:30 a.m. CST

Westbound lanes Jamestown to Fargo will reopen later this afternoon. Driving around closure gates could delay opening westbound lanes.



Motorists should be warned that secondary highway across North Dakota remain blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



