Quiet Skies: Universities to Research Way to Reduce Aviation Noise

Thursday, April 6, 2023
WASHINGTON — America’s best aviation minds will look for new ways to reduce aviation noise this year. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded $19 million to 14 universities across the country as part of the Aviation Sustainability Center (ASCENT).
“Research is the gateway to breakthroughs. With the best minds, we can reduce noise and fly with net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen.
The noise-related projects include:
Noise Reduction for New Aircraft
Noise and Advance Air Mobility Aircraft, Drones and Rotorcraft
Noise and Communities
In addition to the noise reduction and exposure studies, other projects focus on sustainable aviation fuel, alternative jet fuel supply chains, engine technology, commercial space and environmental measurement. Also working on ASCENT projects are teams from Missouri University of Science and Technology, Purdue University, University of Dayton, University of Hawaii, University of North Carolina, University of Tennessee and Washington State University.
“The university teams are creating a new path for the aviation industry and our investments in the research are paying dividends today,” said Assistant Administrator for Policy, International Affairs, and Environment Laurence Wildgoose.
During the past year, the FAA has invested more than $35 million in the ASCENT research effort and more than $130 million since the program began in 2014. Detailed descriptions of all ASCENT projects and the grant amounts can be found here.
In its Aviation Climate Action Plan, the United States set a goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. aviation sector by 2050. To achieve it, the FAA:
• Has awarded $100 million to research and scale fuel-saving technologies and noise reductions
• Is deploying software allowing airplanes to roll right to the runway and take off
• Has awarded $327 million to electrify airport gate equipment and vehicles
• Has invested $35 million for universities to help build sustainable aviation fuel supply chains
Find more information about the FAA and its environmental efforts at its Sustainability Gateway Page and its list of action plan accomplishments.