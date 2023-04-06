Evolution Strategy Partners Announces Launch and Addition of Team Member

Launch of New Private Equity Firm Committed to True Partnership with Businesses
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolution Strategy Partners, LLC (“Evolution”) announces the launch of a new and differentiated private equity firm dedicated to investing in and partnering with businesses to support their evolutionary growth and long-term value creation.
Founded by Stenning Schueppert, Evolution will leverage its extensive experience, a deep network of relationships, and principles to identify and invest in promising businesses with recognizable core value, tremendous potential, and passion for leadership. The primary focus will be on entrepreneur-owned industrial and commercial services businesses with under $75 million in revenue, with Evolution remaining flexible to explore other opportunities where the firm’s knowledge and interests are aligned.
Evolution brings with it three active and vibrant portfolio companies, their management teams, investors, and capital partners from Mr. Schueppert’s former firm: Westco Grounds Maintenance, Allied Underground, and another infrastructure maintenance platform, still currently confidential, completed last year.
“Evolution is not just a name, it is the driving force behind our philosophy of partnering with businesses to help them grow and evolve to their fullest potential,” stated Mr. Schueppert. “Our commitment to true partnership, operational and investment expertise, and passion for value creation make us a unique partner for businesses.”
Evolution is also pleased to announce that Ken Nguyen joins the team as Vice President. Mr. Nguyen brings a wealth of experience within private equity and investment banking, having formerly worked at Ara Partners, Amberjack Capital Partners, RBC Capital Markets, among others.
“I am excited to join the Evolution team and work alongside Stenning once again,” stated Mr. Nguyen. “Evolution’s commitment to true partnership, a vision of long-term value creation, and extensive operational and investment expertise align with what I believe in and will give me the opportunity to advance our partner businesses.”
“Not only does Ken bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team, but he also embodies the values and principles that are at the core of our approach,” added Mr. Schueppert. Mr. Nguyen will focus on the firm’s current portfolio companies to identify efficiencies and areas of growth, while seeking new opportunities for Evolution.
About Evolution Strategy Partners
Evolution Strategy Partners, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a differentiated private equity firm with a unique approach to conducting business: It considers its portfolio companies as true partners, not purely investments. Evolution values and respects the people with whom they work believes its value-added involvement is only beginning at the time a transaction closes. They stay engaged and empower company leaders to accelerate the true potential of their businesses. Evolution’s primary focus is on entrepreneur-owned businesses but it remains flexible to explore other opportunities where their knowledge and interests are aligned. Evolution targets industrial and commercial service businesses with under $75 million in revenue and select only a handful of new platform opportunities to pursue each year. For more information, visit: www.evolutionstrategy.com
New Platform Criteria for Evolution
• Industrial and business services
• Revenue >$75 million; EBITDA >$10 million
• Low to moderate capital intensity
• Generally founder/family-owned and operated. Open to co-invest and rollover
• U.S. based
• Pro forma ownership of 51-100%
Evolution Snapshot
• Decades of middle market private equity and operational leadership experience
• Three platform companies and ~$100 million of capital invested in the last four years
• Successful track record of leading 30+ transactions
• Value creation through management professionalization, enterprise systems, strategic planning, and long-term incentive programs
